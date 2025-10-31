Türkiye’s Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran has denounced what he described as Western double standards in defending human rights, particularly in the face of Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza, urging for a global order rooted in fairness, dialogue, and human security.

Speaking at the TRT World Forum 2025 in Istanbul on Friday, Duran said that while many countries claim to uphold universal values, “double standards are implemented while advocating human rights, especially in the case of genocide in Gaza.”

He said Israel’s actions “have trampled on international law,” adding that only a few “conscious voices” have spoken out against them — “including but not limited to our President.”

Duran stressed that under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Türkiye has been taking proactive steps to shape a more equitable international system.

“Türkiye has been working very hard and taking initiative so that we can not only restore the existing order but redefine it,” he said.