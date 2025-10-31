Türkiye’s Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran has denounced what he described as Western double standards in defending human rights, particularly in the face of Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza, urging for a global order rooted in fairness, dialogue, and human security.
Speaking at the TRT World Forum 2025 in Istanbul on Friday, Duran said that while many countries claim to uphold universal values, “double standards are implemented while advocating human rights, especially in the case of genocide in Gaza.”
He said Israel’s actions “have trampled on international law,” adding that only a few “conscious voices” have spoken out against them — “including but not limited to our President.”
Duran stressed that under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Türkiye has been taking proactive steps to shape a more equitable international system.
“Türkiye has been working very hard and taking initiative so that we can not only restore the existing order but redefine it,” he said.
Framing Türkiye’s approach as one of principled diplomacy, Duran said the country acts as a mediator “because it prioritises human security in diplomacy and believes that crises can be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, not military means.”
The remarks came as global outrage continues over Israel’s two-year-long military assault in Gaza, which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and drawn accusations of genocide from international observers and rights groups.
Türkiye has been one of the most vocal critics of Israeli actions, calling for an immediate ceasefire, accountability, and greater UN reform to prevent future atrocities.
The annual TRT World Forum brings together policymakers, academics, and media professionals from around the globe to debate pressing international challenges, with this year’s discussions focusing on morality, justice, and reform in the global order.