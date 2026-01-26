WORLD
Riyadh, Abu Dhabi relations 'vital' for regional stability: Saudi FM
"The UAE has decided to withdraw from Yemen completely, and I believe this is essential for the continuation of strong relations with the UAE," says Saudi Arabia's foreign minister.
(FILE) Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan says it is essential that there be positive and strong relations between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. / Reuters
January 26, 2026

Saudi Arabia has said that relations with the United Arab Emirates are “vital” for regional stability, following a rift between the two countries over the situation in Yemen.

“The UAE has decided to withdraw from Yemen completely, and I believe this is essential for the continuation of strong relations with the UAE,” Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told a news conference on Monday in Warsaw with his Polish counterpart, Radoslaw Sikorski.

“It is essential that there be positive and strong relations between Saudi Arabia and the UAE as a fundamental part of the Gulf Cooperation Council,” he added in his comments cited by Al-Arabiya television.

There was no comment from the UAE on the Saudi minister’s statements.

Last month, the Southern Transitional Council (STC), Yemen’s main separatist group, captured the eastern provinces of Hadramaut and Al-Mahra near the border with Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh accused Abu Dhabi of pushing STC forces to carry out military operations along the kingdom’s southern border. The UAE denied the accusation.

Backed by the Saudi-led Arab coalition, Yemeni government forces managed to recapture the two provinces earlier this month.

Following the rift, the UAE withdrew all forces from Yemen, ending its mission in the country.

The confrontation marked one of the most serious rifts within Yemen’s anti-Houthi camp in years.

