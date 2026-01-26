The United Arab Emirates reaffirmed its commitment to not allowing the use of its airspace, territory, or water in any “hostile military actions” against Iran.
In a statement on Monday, the UAE foreign ministry stressed that it is also committed to not providing any logistical support for any attack against Tehran.
The ministry said that the UAE believes that “dialogue, de-escalation, adherence to international law, and respect for state sovereignty constitute the most effective foundations for addressing current crises, underscoring the Gulf country’s approach “of resolving disputes through diplomatic means.”
Tension has surged between Washington and Tehran since anti-government protests swept several Iranian cities last month over worsening economic conditions.
US media said that the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and three accompanying destroyers arrived on Friday in the Indian Ocean en route to the Gulf of Oman in anticipation of a US attack on Iran.
On Saturday, US President Donald Trump confirmed the reports, saying an American “armada” is heading towards the Middle East and that Washington is closely monitoring the situation in Iran.
The US administration says that all options, including military action, remain on the table in dealing with Tehran, as the US and Israel seek to change Iran’s ruling system.
Iranian officials have warned that any US attack would draw a “swift and comprehensive” response.
Last June, Israel, with US backing, launched a 12-day war against Iran, prompting retaliatory drone and missile attacks from Tehran before Washington announced a ceasefire.