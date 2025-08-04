Washington DC — Canadians have expressed support for Prime Minister Mark Carney's announcement that Ottawa would recognise the State of Palestine during the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in September, following similar announcements from the United Kingdom and France.

However, they argue that Canada should not attach any conditions to its decision.

Trevor Franklin, a rehabilitation worker from British Columbia in Canada, told TRT World that this is a reasonable step to end Israel's carnage in besieged Gaza, in which Israel has reportedly killed over 60,000 Palestinians, displaced almost all 2.3 million Palestinians and created a starvation crisis in the blockaded enclave.

"To me, it (recognising Palestine) seems very reasonable. The carnage has been devastating," Franklin told TRT World.

"Watching those poor children and innocent people caught up in all of this is heartbreaking."

Most countries in the United Nations — 147 out of 193 — already recognise a Palestinian state, which currently has observer status at the UN.

Carney highlighted Canada's intent to recognise Palestine, stating the need for coordinated action to support peace and dignity amid civilian suffering.

"Preserving a two-state solution means standing with all people who choose peace over violence or terrorism, and honouring their innate desire for the peaceful co-existence of Israeli and Palestinian states as the only roadmap for a secure and prosperous future."

Carney reiterated his commitment to deliver humanitarian aid in Gaza, and said Canada will increase efforts with Ottawa's partners to develop a plan that ensures the security of Palestine.

Another Canadian, Robert Copeland from Ontario state that borders US, also signalled support for the move, expressing solidarity with the Palestinians and what they have been through since October 2023.

"I feel for the Palestinians. What's happening there is wrong… It's tragic," Copeland told TRT World.

Related TRT Global - Canada to recognise Palestine, says two-state solution is 'being eroded before our eyes'

Long overdue

A recent survey indicates nearly half of Canadians support establishing a Palestinian state. Another 57 percent support public speech that supports Palestinians getting their own state.

Many, however, argue that recognising Palestine was a long-overdue step.

Dunia Hamou, a Canadian living in the US state of California, told TRT World that this move is "overdue and symbolic." She added that she was surprised that everyone all of a sudden felt safe to speak against Israel's forced starvation in Gaza.

"The general population is who we need on our side, and this might give us a good push. The international community is with Palestine," she added.

Carney has, however, stipulated conditions for Canada's recognition of Palestinian sovereignty.

This includes the commitments by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas "to fundamentally reform its governance, to hold general elections in 2026 in which Hamas can play no part, and to demilitarise the Palestinian state."

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), a human rights and civil liberties group, has welcomed PM Carney's decision as a step in the right direction but called for unconditional recognition of Palestine’s right to be a sovereign state.

"This is a historic day for Canada. We're glad to see our country join the global majority towards the announcement of an upcoming formal recognition of Palestinian sovereignty in September," NCCM head Stephen Brown told reporters in Ottawa, last week.