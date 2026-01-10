Israel's army has killed three Palestinians in besieged Gaza in yet another violation of the ceasefire agreement.

An Israeli military statement claimed that forces from the 188th Armored Brigade deployed in southern Gaza identified three Palestinians who allegedly crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, "posing an immediate threat to them."

The statement said that an Israeli aircraft carried out an air strike, killing the man west of the Yellow Line in order to "neutralise the threat."

In northern Gaza, the army claimed that forces from the Northern Brigade identified several Palestinians who allegedly crossed the Yellow Line and approached Israeli positions, describing the move as "an immediate threat."

According to the statement, Israeli forces opened fire upon spotting them, killing two of the Palestinians.

The attacks came after Palestinian medical sources said that two people were killed and several others wounded by Israeli army fire in separate attacks across Gaza.