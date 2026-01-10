WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
The Israeli army claims Palestinians allegedly crossed the artificial Yellow Line and approached their positions.
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Israel has killed over 71,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded over 171,000 others in its genocide in Gaza / AP
January 10, 2026

Israel's army has killed three Palestinians in besieged Gaza in yet another violation of the ceasefire agreement.

An Israeli military statement claimed that forces from the 188th Armored Brigade deployed in southern Gaza identified three Palestinians who allegedly crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, "posing an immediate threat to them."

The statement said that an Israeli aircraft carried out an air strike, killing the man west of the Yellow Line in order to "neutralise the threat."

In northern Gaza, the army claimed that forces from the Northern Brigade identified several Palestinians who allegedly crossed the Yellow Line and approached Israeli positions, describing the move as "an immediate threat."

According to the statement, Israeli forces opened fire upon spotting them, killing two of the Palestinians.

The attacks came after Palestinian medical sources said that two people were killed and several others wounded by Israeli army fire in separate attacks across Gaza.

RECOMMENDED

Israeli violations

The attacks came amid ongoing Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that entered into force on October 10, 2025.

Israel has killed over 71,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded over 171,000 others in its genocide in Gaza since October 2023.

It has also reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins and displaced all of its population.

Despite the ceasefire, the Israeli attacks continued, killing 425 Palestinians and wounding 1,189 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Multiple deaths as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks