Hikmat al Hijri, a controversial Druze leader in Syria’s southern Sweida province, has once again escalated his incitement against the Syrian state, openly declaring that his followers are an “inseparable part of Israel.”

Al Hijri made the remarks in an interview published on Tuesday by the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

The Druze community in Sweida has three religious authorities whose positions occasionally diverge: Hikmat al Hijri, Hammoud Yahya al Hinnawi, and Yusuf Jarbou.

Followers of al Hijri represent a minority and are not viewed as representative of the Druze community in the province.

“We see ourselves as an inseparable part of the existence of the State of Israel. This relationship is international and of critical importance,” al Hijri said.

Despite Israel’s repeated military attacks across the region, he claimed that Israel is “the only guarantor and the party authorised to shape future arrangements.”

Addressing those arrangements, al Hijri said that “the primary demand is full independence”, adding that a transitional period of self-rule under the supervision of an external guarantor could be acceptable.

Israel’s violations of Syria

From his perspective, he said, “Israel is the appropriate party for this,” in reference to his call for Sweida to become an “independent entity”.

He went on to promote what he described as “division and the establishment of autonomous governance alongside independence,” claiming this would secure “a better future for minorities and regional stability across the Middle East”.

In an attack on the Syrian government, which has repeatedly stressed that the Druze are a core component of the country, al Hijri alleged that “the current system is the most brutal.”

He also praised Israel’s violations of Syrian sovereignty, carried out under the pretext of protecting Druze communities, saying, “It is no secret that Israel was the only country in the world that intervened militarily.”