Illegal Israeli settlers heavily damaged a Palestinian school in the southern West Bank, in their latest attack in the occupied territory, a local official has said.

According to the official news agency Wafa, the settlers rampaged through the Zanuta School east of Al-Dhahiriya, south of Hebron city, and stole its contents on Sunday.

Municipal chief Fayez Al-Tal said the school was renovated by villagers in preparation for receiving students.

“Illegal settlers had previously attacked and destroyed the school multiple times and assaulted villagers and attacked their homes,” he added.

Palestinian Ministry of Education spokesman Sadiq Al-Khadour condemned the settler attack as “a new attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians from their villages."

‘Vital work’

Speaking to Anadolu, Khadour said his ministry has been working to rehabilitate the school, which serves about 40 children from remote communities in the area.