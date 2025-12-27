China on Saturday passed revisions to a key piece of legislation aimed at strengthening Beijing's ability to wage trade war, curb outbound shipments, and further open its $19 trillion economy.

The latest revision to the Foreign Trade Law, approved by China's top legislative body, will take effect on March 1, 2026, state news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday.

The world's second-largest economy is overhauling its trade-related legal frameworks, partly to convince members of a major trans-Pacific trade bloc created to counter China's growing influence, that the manufacturing powerhouse deserves a seat at the table. As Beijing seeks to reduce its reliance on the US, this move aims to demonstrate its commitment to global trade.

Adopted in 1994 and revised three times since China joined the World Trade Organisation in 2001, most recently in 2022, the Foreign Trade Law empowers policymakers to hit back against trading partners that seek to curb its exports and to adopt mechanisms such as "negative lists" to open restricted sectors to foreign firms.

The revision also adds a provision that foreign trade should "serve national economic and social development" and help build China into a "strong trading nation", Xinhua said.

It further "expands and improves" the legal toolkit for countering external challenges, according to the report.