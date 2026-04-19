American naval forces have “intercepted” and “disabled” an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Arabian Sea, US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) has said.

“US forces operating in the Arabian Sea have enforced naval blockade measures against an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel attempting to sail toward an Iranian port,” according to a statement by CENTCOM.

“The guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) intercepted the M/V Touska as it transited the north Arabian Sea at 17 knots en route to Bandar Abbas, Iran.”

CENTCOM said naval forces issued multiple warnings and informed the vessel it was in violation of the US blockade.

After the crew failed to comply with repeated warnings over a six-hour period, the Spruance directed the vessel to evacuate its engine room.

The destroyer then “disabled” the Touska's propulsion by firing several rounds from its 5-inch MK 45 Gun into the ship's engine room.

US Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit later boarded the non-compliant vessel, which remains in US custody.

CENTCOM stated that American forces acted in a "deliberate, professional, and proportional manner" to ensure compliance.