WAR ON IRAN
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US CENTCOM says American forces 'disabled' and 'seized' Iranian cargo ship in Arabian Sea
US military's Central Command confirms that its forces "intercepted" an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel en route to Bandar Abbas.
US CENTCOM says American forces 'disabled' and 'seized' Iranian cargo ship in Arabian Sea
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) fires a Tomahawk Missile in support of Operation Epic Fury (Photo: FILE) / AP
6 hours ago

American naval forces have “intercepted” and “disabled” an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Arabian Sea, US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) has said.

“US forces operating in the Arabian Sea have enforced naval blockade measures against an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel attempting to sail toward an Iranian port,” according to a statement by CENTCOM.

“The guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) intercepted the M/V Touska as it transited the north Arabian Sea at 17 knots en route to Bandar Abbas, Iran.”

CENTCOM said naval forces issued multiple warnings and informed the vessel it was in violation of the US blockade.

After the crew failed to comply with repeated warnings over a six-hour period, the Spruance directed the vessel to evacuate its engine room.

The destroyer then “disabled” the Touska's propulsion by firing several rounds from its 5-inch MK 45 Gun into the ship's engine room.

US Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit later boarded the non-compliant vessel, which remains in US custody.

CENTCOM stated that American forces acted in a "deliberate, professional, and proportional manner" to ensure compliance.

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Conflicting narratives

President Donald Trump confirmed earlier the operation, stating that American naval forces intercepted and disabled the ship after it attempted to breach the blockade in the Gulf of Oman.

"Our Navy ship stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engine room," Trump wrote on social media.

He added that the TOUSKA is under US Treasury sanctions due to prior "illegal" activity and that American forces began inspecting the vessel's cargo.

Since the blockade's commencement, US forces directed 25 commercial vessels to turn around or return to an Iranian port.

This account differs significantly from reports in Iranian media, which claimed that Iranian military ships returned fire on US vessels, causing them to flee the area.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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