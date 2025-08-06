TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye, Syria sign deal to launch business council, boost economic ties
The agreement, backed by nine additional MoUs, sets the stage for private sector collaboration in Syria’s reconstruction through BOT and PPP models.
Türkiye, Syria sign deal to launch business council, boost economic ties
Türkiye and Syria take a key step toward restoring institutional cooperation by signing an MoU to establish a joint Business Council. (Photo: AA) / AA
August 6, 2025

Türkiye and Syria have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a joint Business Council aimed at re-establishing institutional cooperation between the two countries, Türkiye’s Trade Ministry announced.

The agreement on Wednesday was formalised during a roundtable meeting chaired by Syrian Economy and Industry Minister Nidal Al-Shaar and Türkiye’s Deputy Trade Minister Ozgur Volkan Agar. 

The session also included members of Türkiye’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) and a Syrian delegation, along with business leaders from both countries.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria's stability as Ankara, Damascus discuss security cooperation

Syria’s reconstruction process

RECOMMENDED

The discussions focused on cooperation opportunities within Syria’s post-war reconstruction process, particularly in the areas of infrastructure and public services through Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models.

“To re-establish institutional cooperation between the two countries, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed to establish the Türkiye-Syria Business Council,” the Trade Ministry said in a statement.

“With nine additional MoUs signed between civil society organisations from both sides, a strong and sustainable foundation for cooperation has been created.”

The ministry emphasised that Türkiye will continue its efforts to enhance direct communication between the private sectors of both nations, with the aim of deepening and institutionalising economic and commercial relations.

Explore
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention
European military mission set to start in Greenland
YPG terror group failed to honour April agreement in Aleppo: Syrian president