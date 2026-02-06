US President Donald Trump has launched a self-branded website, TrumpRx, allowing consumers to access discounted prescription drugs, including weight-loss and fertility treatments.

Announcing the platform at the White House on Thursday, Trump said dozens of commonly used medicines would be available at significantly reduced prices.

"Starting tonight, dozens of the most commonly used prescription drugs will be available at dramatic discounts for all consumers," he said.

Trump said Americans had long paid the highest drug prices globally, arguing that US consumers were effectively subsidising medicines elsewhere.

According to the president, pharmaceutical companies Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk have agreed to provide steep discounts on their GLP-1 weight-loss drugs through the site.

Novo Nordisk's Ozempic would drop from more than $1,000 a month to $199, while Eli Lilly's Wegovy would fall from around $1,300 to $199.

Prices would rise gradually after an initial two-month period, according to information on the website.

"We were essentially subsidising the entire world and subsidizing by hundreds of billions of dollars every year," Trump added.

"The United States is just 4 percent of the world’s population and consumes only 13 percent of all prescription drugs. Yet pharmaceutical companies have been making 75 percent from these drugs. Think of it. 75 percent of the money they made came from the United States."

TrumpRx.gov lists 43 prescription drugs with discounts for conditions like asthma, infertility, and obesity.