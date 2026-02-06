US President Donald Trump has launched a self-branded website, TrumpRx, allowing consumers to access discounted prescription drugs, including weight-loss and fertility treatments.
Announcing the platform at the White House on Thursday, Trump said dozens of commonly used medicines would be available at significantly reduced prices.
"Starting tonight, dozens of the most commonly used prescription drugs will be available at dramatic discounts for all consumers," he said.
Trump said Americans had long paid the highest drug prices globally, arguing that US consumers were effectively subsidising medicines elsewhere.
According to the president, pharmaceutical companies Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk have agreed to provide steep discounts on their GLP-1 weight-loss drugs through the site.
Novo Nordisk's Ozempic would drop from more than $1,000 a month to $199, while Eli Lilly's Wegovy would fall from around $1,300 to $199.
Prices would rise gradually after an initial two-month period, according to information on the website.
"We were essentially subsidising the entire world and subsidizing by hundreds of billions of dollars every year," Trump added.
"The United States is just 4 percent of the world’s population and consumes only 13 percent of all prescription drugs. Yet pharmaceutical companies have been making 75 percent from these drugs. Think of it. 75 percent of the money they made came from the United States."
TrumpRx.gov lists 43 prescription drugs with discounts for conditions like asthma, infertility, and obesity.
'A lot of Trump babies'
During the launch event, officials introduced a woman described as the first person to obtain a discounted fertility medication through TrumpRx.
Mehmet Oz, now serving as administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said: "We're gonna have a lot of Trump babies with these costs."
The White House said the website launches with savings on more than 40 medications.
Users can search for a drug, print a coupon and present it at a pharmacy to receive the reduced price.
Trump has promoted a series of pricing deals with drugmakers, encouraging them to adopt 'Most Favoured Nation' pricing tied to lower prices in other wealthy countries.
In return, companies have received incentives, including relief from tariffs imposed since Trump returned to office last year.
The move comes as Trump seeks to address voter frustration over living costs ahead of November's midterm elections, with Republicans at risk of losing control of Congress.