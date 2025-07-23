Türkiye’s Agriculture and Forestry Minister Yumakli has announced that 10 people, including five forestry workers and five searching and rescuing personnel, were martyred while responding to a forest fire in central Eskisehir province.

"My condolences to our entire country. We are experiencing a very painful evening. Ten of our forest workers were martyred while trying to extinguish the fires. We are currently shutting down that area."

"We can't believe how this happened in such a small forest, not a very large one. They had already escaped danger yesterday, and we were very happy, but today we lost martyrs," the minister said.