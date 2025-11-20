Ukraine is ready to work with the United States to develop a plan to end the war with Russia, Kiev has said, after Washington officially presented a "draft plan" to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“The President of Ukraine officially received a draft plan from the American side, which, according to the American side, can intensify diplomacy,” Ukraine’s Presidential Office said in a statement on Telegram on Thursday.

According to the statement, Zelenskyy outlined the fundamental principles that are important for Kiev and agreed to work on the points of the plan following the result of a meeting held earlier on Thursday. He provided no further details on the said meeting.

Neither side has divulged details of the proposal, but Zelenskyy’s office said he expects to discuss the points with Trump in the coming days.

Here's what we know about the plan:

Territory

Details of the plan, reported to contain 28 points, have been reported widely in Western media, and a senior source familiar with the matter also shared some aspects with AFP.

What is known suggests Ukraine is being asked to concede to Russia's key demands, while appearing to get very little in return.

On territory, the plan calls for the "recognition of Crimea and other regions that the Russians have taken", the source said.

Russia's army occupies around a fifth of the country, much of it ravaged by years of fighting.

The Kremlin claims to have annexed five Ukrainian regions - Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in 2022 and Crimea in 2014.

Moscow has previously demanded that Ukraine completely withdraw its troops from the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, in exchange for freezing the front line in the southern Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Ukraine has said it will never recognise Russian control over its land, but has conceded it might be forced to get it back through diplomatic means.

Ceding territory in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions that Ukraine still controls could leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attacks by Russia.

"It is a matter of our country's survival," Zelenskyy said recently.

Related TRT World - Trump signs off on 28-point plan to end Russia-Ukraine war, official says

Army and weapons

The plan calls for Ukraine to reduce its army to 400,000 personnel, cutting its military by more than half, the same source told AFP.

Kiev would also be required to give up all long-range weapons, the source added.

Other media reports said there would be a complete ban on Western troops being deployed to Ukraine.

That fits with previous Russian demands that have been made public and goes against what Ukraine has cast as red lines.