Israel’s Security Cabinet on Sunday approved new measures aimed at fundamentally reshaping the legal and civil framework in the occupied West Bank to bolster Israeli control and expand settlement activity, according to Israeli media.

The public broadcaster KAN said the decisions, pushed by Defence Minister Israel Katz and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, include repealing a Jordanian-era law that bars the sale of Palestinian land to Jews in the West Bank, unsealing land ownership records, and transferring authority over building permits in a settlement bloc in the city of Hebron from the Palestinian municipality to Israel’s Civil Administration.

The measures are expected to bring sweeping changes to land registration and purchasing mechanisms in the West Bank, Yedioth Ahronoth daily said.

Opening land records would publicly disclose owners’ names and enable Israeli buyers to contact them directly, easing land purchases and settlement expansion across the territory, the outlet added.

The cabinet also scrapped the requirement for a special “transaction permit” to complete land purchases and reduced the Civil Administration’s professional oversight, limiting procedures to basic registration requirements. The paper described the move as a legal shift that would be difficult to reverse.

The decisions further extend Israeli oversight and enforcement powers into areas classified as Area A and Area B, citing alleged violations related to unlicensed construction, water issues, and damage to archaeological and environmental sites.

This would allow demolitions and seizures of Palestinian property even in areas administered civilly and security-wise by the Palestinian Authority, the reports said.

Yedioth Ahronoth reported that part of the decisions affect existing arrangements in Hebron, transferring planning and construction authority at the Ibrahimi Mosque and its surroundings, as well as other religious sites, from the Hebron municipality to planning bodies of Israel’s Civil Administration. The move would run counter to arrangements under the 1997 Hebron Protocol between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization.