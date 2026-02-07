Two attacks in the space of a few days left 30 people dead in two neighbouring towns in Nigeria's central state of Benue, long prone to inter-communal clashes, sources told AFP.

Armed bandits killed at least 13 traders on Friday afternoon in Anwase, a village in the Kwande area, local government official Ibi Andrew told AFP.

He said the assailants stormed the market "and opened fire on the people randomly".

"The attack left traders and residents traumatised, with properties destroyed and families searching for missing loved ones."

On Tuesday, armed men had attacked the market in nearby Mbaikyor, killing 17 people, including a police officer, according to two residents and local media.