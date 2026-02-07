WORLD
1 min read
Wave of attacks leaves 30 dead in Nigeria’s Benue state
The region has seen a recent surge in violence between Fulani herders and farming communities over land and resources.
FILE PHOTO: Gunmen launched deadly attacks recenlty in Yelwata, Nigeria’s Benue State. / Reuters
February 7, 2026

Two attacks in the space of a few days left 30 people dead in two neighbouring towns in Nigeria's central state of Benue, long prone to inter-communal clashes, sources told AFP.

Armed bandits killed at least 13 traders on Friday afternoon in Anwase, a village in the Kwande area, local government official Ibi Andrew told AFP.

He said the assailants stormed the market "and opened fire on the people randomly".

"The attack left traders and residents traumatised, with properties destroyed and families searching for missing loved ones."

On Tuesday, armed men had attacked the market in nearby Mbaikyor, killing 17 people, including a police officer, according to two residents and local media.

The region has seen a surge in violence in recent months between ethnic Fulani herders and farming communities over control of land and resources.

Though generally presented as communal clashes, the unrest stems from complex dynamics with land rivalries exacerbated by climate crisis, a proliferation of small arms and the lack of a sustainable response from the Nigerian state.

SOURCE:AFP
