WAR ON IRAN
3 min read
Mideast war disrupts life-saving aid for nearly half a million children: NGO
Aid shipments are rerouted or stranded as war disrupts key routes, with costs rising up to 50 percent and critical supplies delayed for hundreds of thousands of children.
Mideast war disrupts life-saving aid for nearly half a million children: NGO
Displaced Afghan children sit outside a makeshift tent after fleeing border clashes, Lal Pur, Nangarhar, Afghanistan, on March 4, 2026. / Reuters
March 18, 2026

The Middle East conflict is obstructing key delivery routes for humanitarian supplies, delaying shipments of life-saving aid for nearly half a million children far beyond the region, Save the Children has said.

The charity warned on Wednesday that the war was disrupting key air, sea and land routes, with dire ripple effects on global aid supplies.

Since US-Israeli forces launched the war against Iran on February 28, Tehran has responded with attacks throughout the Middle East and threats that have nearly halted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of global oil supplies normally passes.

Aid deliveries have been heavily impacted, with shipping costs soaring up to 50 percent in some cases as the shipments are rerouted, Save the Children said.

This has left lifesaving aid intended for at least 410,000 children and their families in crisis-ravaged Sudan, Afghanistan and Yemen stuck in the Middle East.

"The escalating conflict is having grave ripple effects for children far beyond the region," Willem Zuidema, the NGO's head of global supply chains, said in a statement.

One shipment of medical supplies bound for Sudan is stuck in Dubai due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the charity said. This was putting more than 90 primary health care facilities across Sudan at risk of running out of essential medicines, it added.

Those medical supplies included antibiotics, antimalarials, deworming treatments and pain and fever medicines intended to support over 400,000 children in Sudan, it said.

The charity said it was exploring alternative routes to Sudan, including by road across Saudi Arabia to Jeddah and then by sea to Port Sudan.

This, it warned "could add US$1,000–$2,000 per container in costs".

RECOMMENDED

'Grave ramifications'

Critical nutrition supplies intended to support 5,000 children and 1,400 pregnant and breastfeeding women in Afghanistan had also been impacted, Save the Children said.

That aid had been meant to be shipped from India via Iran, but will now have to be flown in, "at a cost over over $240,000 — more than the value of the supplies", it said.

The charity said it also had a shipment of medicines, including antibiotics, for around 5,000 children in Yemen, which remained stuck in Dubai.

"For the first time ever, Save the Children will transport these supplies via road, doubling the transport cost," it said.

Zuidema called on all parties to the conflict to "facilitate the safe passage of humanitarian assistance to children".

"There should be no barriers to life-saving supplies: exemptions should be put in place to allow humanitarian supplies, fertiliser, and food to be able to move through the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

"With global humanitarian needs already at record levels, further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East and wider region will have grave ramifications for crises across the world."

RelatedTRT World - Middle East war chokes aid routes as Strait of Hormuz effectively closes: UN
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
How the world says 'Eid Mubarak'
Anutin re-elected Thailand's PM by new parliament
Unidentified drones sighted over US army base housing Rubio and Hegseth: report
Ex-US counterterror chief probed by FBI after claiming Israel pushed US into Iran war: report
Trump claims ignorance, slams Israel's attack on Iran's South Pars gas field
US Democrats storm out of Epstein briefing, accuse Pam Bondi of staging 'fake hearing'
US civil rights leader Dolores Huerta accuses Cesar Chavez of sexual assault in 1960s
US official who quit over Iran war says he wasn't allowed to share concerns with Trump
Israel plans to occupy southern Lebanon villages — Israeli media
Senators grill Gabbard: If Iran's nuclear infrastructure was 'obliterated', why did US enter war?
Iran missile attack strikes Ras Laffan, Qatar reports 'extensive damage'
Mideast war disrupts life-saving aid for nearly half a million children: NGO
Iran's Khamenei vows 'criminal murderers' behind Larijani killing will 'soon pay'
Iran seeking help from Russia and China as US and Israel intensify attacks, says CIA boss
Strait of Hormuz must reopen, allies working to find way forward: NATO chief