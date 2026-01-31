Türkiye on Saturday said that extending the mandate of the UN peacekeeping mission in Cyprus (UNFICYP) without the consent of the Turkish Cypriots, one of the island’s two sovereign equal peoples, “is contrary to established UN practices and principles”.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry made a statement after the UN Security Council on Friday adopted a resolution renewing the UNFICYP’s mandate for another year.

Ankara said it “strongly” supports the statement issued by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) regarding a solution to the Cyprus issue.

The resolution’s continued reliance on approaches that have been attempted for decades — and have repeatedly failed — does nothing to advance a resolution of the Cyprus issue, it highlighted.

On the contrary, the ministry said, the resolution impedes the path to a permanent, just, and sustainable settlement grounded in the realities of the island.

It also called on the UN Security Council “to treat the two sides on the Island equally and to finally start exerting sincere efforts for a settlement”.

The peacekeeping force operates in the TRNC territory only with the goodwill of the TRNC authorities, the ministry said, emphasising the importance of establishing a legal framework for the continuation of these activities.

“Should this not happen in a timely manner, the steps to be taken by the TRNC authorities will have the full support of Motherland and Guarantor Türkiye,” it said.

The resolution continues to include “biased references” to the construction of the Yigitler-Pile road, the ministry said, adding that this is a humanitarian project intended to provide Turkish Cypriots living in the village of Pile, located within the buffer zone, with direct access to their homeland, the TRNC.

The ministry said the project remains incomplete due to the peacekeeping force’s “failure to implement the understanding previously reached between the UN and the Turkish Cypriot side, because of the pressure of the Greek Cypriot side, which actually has no say whatsoever regarding this matter”.