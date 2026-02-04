A recent cluster of Nipah virus cases in India’s West Bengal has triggered renewed concern across South and Southeast Asia. Authorities in Thailand, Malaysia and other neighbouring countries have ramped up airport screening as a precaution.

While the virus is rare, its high fatality rate and potential for human-to-human transmission make monitoring outbreaks a priority for health officials. Scientists are closely watching the situation, emphasising vigilance rather than panic.

But what is the Nipah virus, and how worried should people be?

What is the Nipah virus?

Nipah is a rare viral infection that spreads largely from infected animals, mainly fruit bats, to humans. It can be asymptomatic but it is often very dangerous, with a case fatality rate of 40 percent to 75 percent, depending on the local healthcare system's capacity for detection and management, the World Health Organisation says.

While the virus can also spread from person to person, it does not do this easily, and outbreaks are usually small and fairly contained, according to experts and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. Candidate vaccines are under development, although none have been approved yet.

How common is it?

Nipah was first identified in Malaysia in 1999. Since then, there have been small outbreaks almost every year, mostly in Bangladesh. India also sees sporadic outbreaks.

As of December, 750 cases had been recorded in total, and 415 of the patients died, according to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, a group that tracks emerging disease threats and funds the development of medical tools to protect against them.

What are the symptoms?

The initial symptoms of Nipah such as fever, headaches and muscle pain are not specific and can be confused with other diseases. These can then be followed by neurological signs indicating acute encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain, and some people experience severe respiratory problems.

Symptoms usually appear within a few days to two weeks after exposure, although longer incubation periods have been reported in some cases. Health officials say early detection is critical, as the disease can worsen rapidly once neurological symptoms develop.