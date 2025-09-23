Moldova has carried out more than 200 raids over alleged Russian-backed efforts to destabilise the country ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election, as President Maida Sandu warned Moscow was spending hundreds of millions of euros to sway the vote.

The national police said investigators and security forces had conducted 250 searches against more than 100 people, but did not specify any of the targets' political affiliations.

"The searches are related to a criminal case into the preparation of mass riots and destabilisation, which were coordinated from the Russian Federation through criminal elements," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

At a briefing in the capital, Chisinau, security officials alleged that Moldovan citizens were being trained in Serbia on protest tactics by Russian intelligence operatives. Authorities arrested 74 people as a result of the searches, security officials said.

The high-stakes poll could be pivotal for Moldova's bid to join the European Union, a process it says Moscow is attempting to derail through tactics like disinformation, organising mass riots, and vote-buying.

‘Most consequential election’

Sandu, who has described Sunday's vote as the "most consequential election" in Moldova's history, has accused Moscow of waging a subversive campaign to sway the poll to keep Chisinau within its orbit.

Last month, fugitive tycoon Ilan Shor, who has been sanctioned by the US and EU as an alleged Russian agent, openly offered Moldovans monthly payments of $3,000 to join anti-government protests.

In a video address on Monday, Sandu warned Moldova's sovereignty was "in danger" and that Russian meddling would have far-reaching consequences for Europe.

"The Kremlin is pouring hundreds of millions of euros to buy hundreds of thousands of votes on both banks of the Nistru river and abroad," she said.

"People are intoxicated daily with lies. Hundreds of individuals are paid to provoke disorder, violence, and spread fear."