Dharmendra, one of Indian cinema’s most popular stars whose versatile performances made him a defining screen presence of 1970s and 1980s Bollywood films, died on Monday. He was 89.

The actor, who would have turned 90 on December 8, had been in and out of a hospital in the financial capital, Mumbai, over the past few weeks.

A senior police official who had spoken to Dharmendra's doctor confirmed the death on condition of anonymity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences, saying the actor's death marks the end of an era in Indian cinema.

“He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people,” Modi said on social media platform X.

Beyond India, Dharmendra enjoyed remarkable popularity across South Asia, where his films were watched with equal enthusiasm. His rugged charm and emotional depth won him devoted fans in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and even Afghanistan, where Bollywood cinema has long held cultural influence.

Generations of audiences across the region grew up admiring him, making Dharmendra one of the few Indian stars whose appeal transcended borders and political divides.

His life

Often called Bollywood’s “He-Man,” Dharmendra combined the old-school heroism of an action star with the tenderness of a romantic lead, making him one of India’s most iconic actors. Though most of his fame came from roles in which he embodied the archetype of a larger-than-life hero — upright, patriotic and fearless — his charming performances in romantic hits equally made him popular with the masses.

Dharmendra’s performance in “Sholay” (1975) — Bollywood’s take on the Spaghetti Western and regarded as one of India’s greatest films — earned him enduring popularity. His roles in other Hindi-language hits, from the romantic comedy “Chupke Chupke” (1975) to the action drama “Mera Gaon Mera Desh” (1971), made him one of the most recognisable film faces from that era.

His role in the Bollywood classic “Sholay,” where he played an affable character alongside Amitabh Bachchan, his co-actor in the film, cemented his status as a superstar. The duo’s on-screen partnership also became one of Bollywood’s most iconic pairings.