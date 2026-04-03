Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni flew to Saudi Arabia on Friday for a previously unannounced trip that will also include meetings in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, a government official said.

The two-day visit is aimed at showing support for Gulf partners facing Iranian attacks and to protect Italy's own energy supplies, the official said.

It is the first trip by a European Union leader to Saudi Arabia since the conflict launched by the United States and Israel at the end of February, and comes at a time of rising concern in Rome over the security of oil and gas flows.

Before the war, about 10 percent of Italy's total gas consumption was covered by Qatari liquefied natural gas, while Middle East oil accounted for around 12 percent of Italy's total oil imports last year.