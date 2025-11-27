The death toll from the fire that broke out at an eight-building residential complex in Hong Kong's Tai Po district has risen to 44, while 279 people remain unaccounted for.

The number of casualties from the fire continues to rise, according to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The fire broke out around noon on Wednesday in the complex, which consists of more than 1,900 apartments, and spread rapidly due to bamboo scaffolding installed on the exterior for renovation work.

According to a statement from the local fire department, 44 people, including a firefighter, have died so far.

Among those taken to the hospital with injuries, 45 remain in critical condition.

Of the seven buildings engulfed by flames in the complex, which is estimated to house around 4,000 residents, three have been brought under control, while fires continue in four buildings.

A total of 279 people are still missing, and 26 fire teams are continuing firefighting operations.

Police have detained three people — two managers and a consulting engineer from the construction company conducting the renovation — on suspicion of "manslaughter."

Authorities say the bamboo scaffolding erected for renovations and the foam plastic materials covering the windows contributed significantly to the rapid spread of the fire.

"We have reason to believe that the individuals responsible at the company were grossly negligent, which caused the fire to spread quickly and led to many fatalities," said Senior Superintendent Eileen Chung Lai-yee.