WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
US sinks Iranian warship returning from drills with Israel's ally India
The International Fleet Review, organised by the Indian Navy at its Eastern Command headquarters in Visakhapatnam, began on February 18.
US sinks Iranian warship returning from drills with Israel's ally India
US attack on Iranian warship. / Reuters
7 hours ago

A US Navy submarine sank an Iranian warship, the IRIS Dena, in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Sri Lanka, killing at least 87 crew members, and with over 60 still missing, Sri Lankan authorities have said.

The vessel, which was invited by India to take part in the International Fleet Review and Exercise Milan-2026 in Visakhapatnam, was struck in international waters.

The Iranian frigate was returning from international naval exercises when it was struck by a torpedo in international waters on Wednesday, marking the first sinking of an enemy warship by a US submarine since World War II, the Pentagon said.

The Iranian warship likely did not detect the US submarine even at periscope depth.

The International Fleet Review, organised by the Indian Navy at its Eastern Command headquarters in Visakhapatnam, began on February 18.

The drills included anti-submarine warfare, air defence, maritime domain awareness and search-and-rescue operations.

IRINS Dena had arrived in Visakhapatnam on February 16 despite confirmation that the Indian Coast Guard was detaining three Iran-associated “dark fleet” tankers seized off Mumbai the previous week.

RECOMMENDED

The US Navy had planned to send the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Pinckney, but its deployment was cancelled at short notice for undisclosed operational reasons.

The Indian government came under criticism for failing to condemn the US-Israeli air strikes on Iran.

Modi visited Israel last week, where he met his counterpart and addressed the Israeli parliament two days before Israel and the US launched strikes against Iran.

His trip coincided with Israel’s push to consolidate new strategic partnerships against what Israeli officials described as “radical axes” in the region, a framework widely understood to include Iran and its allied networks.

Netanyahu’s government has recently promoted the idea of a so-called “hexagon alliance” involving New Delhi.

The Pentagon has said one of the primary objectives of the US-Israeli attacks is to dismantle Iran’s naval capabilities.

RelatedTRT World - US submarine sinks Iranian warship in first torpedo kill since WWII
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
'We are against this disaster': Spanish PM on US-Israeli offensive on Iran
Moscow accuses Ukraine of drone attack on LNG ship in Mediterranean
France plans G7 finance meeting on Middle East crisis
Kuwaiti F/A-18 identified as jet that shot down three US F-15 fighters in 'friendly fire': report
Uzbekistan's president introduces life imprisonment for pedophilia under new decree
11-year-old girl killed in Kuwait as debris from intercepted aerial targets hits a home
So it begins! War on Iran spooks investors as markets go into freefall
US raises risk level for travel to four Arab states in updated advisory
China begins grand political meetings to outline five-year growth plan
Myanmar junta starts rationing fuel for private vehicles, as Middle East crisis disrupt supply
South Korea Navy chief suspended over alleged role in failed martial law bid
ASEAN diplomats 'seriously concerned' over Middle East escalation, urge respect for UN Charter
Israeli-US war on Iran largest US military buildup in Middle East in decades: CENTCOM
US loses nearly $2 billion worth of military equipment in first 4 days of war on Iran
CIA station in Saudi Arabia struck by suspected Iranian drone — report