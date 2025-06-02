US President Donald Trump is open to sitting down with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in Türkiye as part of a broader initiative to end the Kremlin’s war with its eastern European neighbour, the White House has said.

“The president has said he’s open to it if it comes to that, but he wants both of these leaders and both sides to sit down at the table together,” White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday.

The comments come after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier on Monday offered to hold a summit involving himself and the leaders of the three nations.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Erdogan said his “greatest wish” is to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy together in Istanbul or Ankara.