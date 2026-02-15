WORLD
2 min read
Munich Security Conference chief urges Europe to act on defence, security plans
Pointing to doubts about shared Western values, Wolfgang Ischinger urged EU members to boost defence production and clarify plans to strengthen collective security mechanisms.
Munich Security Conference chief urges Europe to act on defence, security plans
"Europeans are stepping up on defence and that countries are willing to shoulder a larger share of the security burden", he says. / AFP
8 hours ago

Munich Security Conference Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger urged European leaders to move from rhetoric to concrete action on defence, calling for clearer plans to strengthen the continent’s security architecture amid growing global uncertainty.

In his closing remarks at the three-day gathering, Ischinger said on Sunday that: "Europeans are stepping up on defence," and that countries are willing to shoulder a larger share of the security burden.

He, however, stressed that speeches are not enough.

"What we need now is a plan, is action," he said, urging EU members to ramp up defence production and clarify how they would strengthen collective security mechanisms.

He said the talks also revealed deep divisions over the state of the international order, pointing to doubts about whether Western countries still share the same values and play by the same rules.

"At the beginning of the conference, I referred to our Munich Security Report, which says that our international system is under destruction," he said, noting that some leaders argued the system may already be beyond repair, while others called for "renewal and restoration."

RECOMMENDED

"That shows the spectrum of views about where we are in either repairing, restoring, or actually accepting the fact that we probably may have to rebuild something practically from scratch," Ischinger said.

Turning to Ukraine, he called for providing more weapons, particularly air defence systems, and coordinating tougher sanctions on Russia.

"The question of how this war is going to end is actually an existential question for Europe," he said. "It will determine, in more ways than one, the future of this continent."

"I hope very much that we, as allies and partners, are united and determined to act together to make sure Ukraine can and will prevail," he said.

RelatedTRT World - EU’s Kaja Kallas pushes back against US ‘Europe-bashing’
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Privacy fears rise as AI chatbots turn to ads for revenue
Obama slams ICE raids in Minnesota, says tactics resemble 'dictatorships'
Trump prefers to reach deal with Iran: Rubio
US military used Anthropic's Claude AI in Maduro abduction raid: report
Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon in latest ceasefire violation
Netanyahu, Trump agree to step up economic pressure on Iran: report
Israel prepares to deploy tear gas drones in occupied West Bank ahead of Ramadan: report
Over 50,000 Israeli soldiers reportedly hold foreign citizenship
Chinese police detain woman over fake AI-generated video of Shanghai road collapse
Epstein files: Former Trump advisor corresponding over ways to undermine pope
Cuba calls off cigar festival amid economic crisis
Workers halt production at Belgian arms factory over Israeli officer visit
Russia 'poisoned' Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states
Syrian FM holds first-ever talks with ICC president on Assad accountability
Turkish top diplomat meets head of National Committee for Administration of Gaza