Munich Security Conference Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger urged European leaders to move from rhetoric to concrete action on defence, calling for clearer plans to strengthen the continent’s security architecture amid growing global uncertainty.

In his closing remarks at the three-day gathering, Ischinger said on Sunday that: "Europeans are stepping up on defence," and that countries are willing to shoulder a larger share of the security burden.

He, however, stressed that speeches are not enough.

"What we need now is a plan, is action," he said, urging EU members to ramp up defence production and clarify how they would strengthen collective security mechanisms.

He said the talks also revealed deep divisions over the state of the international order, pointing to doubts about whether Western countries still share the same values and play by the same rules.

"At the beginning of the conference, I referred to our Munich Security Report, which says that our international system is under destruction," he said, noting that some leaders argued the system may already be beyond repair, while others called for "renewal and restoration."