Israeli army warns of 'mass personnel exodus' amid surge in resignations — report
Israeli media say the army is facing a growing manpower crisis as officers and non-commissioned forces submit resignation requests.
Israeli army faces growing resignation wave, media report / Reuters
December 17, 2025

The Israeli army has warned of a potential "mass personnel exodus" amid a sharp rise in resignation requests from officers and soldiers, according to Israeli media reports.

The daily Yedioth Ahronoth said the army is facing a "mass exodus of officers and non-commissioned officers" after hundreds submitted requests to leave permanent service.

"So far, there have been 500 requests from officers and NCOs in the regular forces seeking to be relieved of their positions in the army," the newspaper said, without specifying when the requests were filed.

The report said military officials are warning of a steady increase in resignation requests across all age groups and ranks, describing the situation as a "real manpower crisis" that has reached a critical point.

According to the newspaper, the army expects further resignation requests from permanent personnel serving in the regular forces.

The report said the Knesset has yet to approve proposed legal amendments that would raise pension entitlements for officers and soldiers by between 7 and 11 percent, a delay that has contributed to growing dissatisfaction.

The newspaper said the resignation requests were submitted by permanent personnel in regular service rather than reservists, and were linked to low salaries and increasing attrition, particularly during Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

The army is said to be struggling to persuade thousands of officers and non-commissioned officers to continue in permanent service, with the expected result being a decline in the military’s overall force.

