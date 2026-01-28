Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday said there had been no recent contact with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and said Iran had also not requested negotiations with Washington, as fears grow that the United States might consider military action against Tehran, according to Iranian state media and Reuters reports.

“There has been no contact between Witkoff and me in recent days, and we have not requested talks,” Araghchi told state media, asserting that negotiations cannot succeed while the US maintains threats and excessive demands. He added that several countries remain in contact with Iran through intermediaries over diplomatic channels.

US President Donald Trump has said another “armada” is heading toward the region and expressed hope that Tehran would pursue a diplomatic path with Washington, though recent moves suggest an expanded US military presence in the Middle East.