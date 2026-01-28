WORLD
Iran says there has been no contact with US or request for talks amid war fears
Foreign Minister denies reports of recent diplomacy with US envoy amid fears Washington may use force following deadly protests.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warns that negotiations cannot succeed while the US maintains threats and excessive demands. / Reuters
January 28, 2026

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday said there had been no recent contact with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and said Iran had also not requested negotiations with Washington, as fears grow that the United States might consider military action against Tehran, according to Iranian state media and Reuters reports.

“There has been no contact between Witkoff and me in recent days, and we have not requested talks,” Araghchi told state media, asserting that negotiations cannot succeed while the US maintains threats and excessive demands. He added that several countries remain in contact with Iran through intermediaries over diplomatic channels.

US President Donald Trump has said another “armada” is heading toward the region and expressed hope that Tehran would pursue a diplomatic path with Washington, though recent moves suggest an expanded US military presence in the Middle East.

“Washington stoking tensions”

Iran has warned that any US attack would be treated as full-scale war, and Tehran blames Washington for stoking tensions, especially in the wake of widespread anti-government protests that have drawn international condemnation.

Araghchi reiterated that negotiating “under threat cannot succeed,” calling instead for diplomacy on an equal footing. He said regional states share concerns about the threat of conflict, warning that any military action would destabilize the broader Middle East.

While Iran officially rejects direct talks, some intermediaries and regional partners continue low-level consultations in efforts to de-escalate rising tensions between Tehran and Washington.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
