ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
1 min read
Israel puts entire region's security at risk, Erdogan tells UAE's Al Nahyan in phone call
The Turkish leader warns that escalating violence endangers regional security, reiterates that Iran’s nuclear issue needs a diplomatic solution.
Israel puts entire region's security at risk, Erdogan tells UAE's Al Nahyan in phone call
Turkish President Erdogan, UAE counterpart discuss Israel-Iran conflict and regional stability in phone call / AA
June 17, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, his United Arab Emirates counterpart, in a phone call, as Israel continues with its strikes on Iran.

Besides the Israel-Iran conflict, the two leaders also discussed bilateral ties and other regional issues, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

"During the call, President Erdogan stated that the spiral of violence triggered by Israel's attacks on Iran poses a risk to the security of the entire region, that the region is unable to endure another war," the statement said.

Erdogan also stressed efforts to end the clashes through diplomatic channels.

RECOMMENDED

The key to resolving the nuclear dispute with Iran is returning to negotiations, he said.

He cautioned that the ongoing situation must not eclipse the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, warning that if it does, the West Bank and Eastern Jerusalem may also come under threat of Israeli occupation.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group