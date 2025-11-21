ASIA PACIFIC
India's home-built fighter jet crashes at Dubai air show, killing pilot
This is the second known crash of the fighter jet, which is powered by General Electric engines. The first crash was during an exercise in India in 2024.
The Tejas warplane executed a low roll before crashing in flames about a mile (1.6 kilometres) from the show site, the eyewitness said. / Social Media
November 21, 2025

An Indian-built fighter jet of the Indian Air Force, Tejas, crashed at the Dubai air show on Friday, an Indian Air Force spokesperson said.

According to the Dubai Media Office, a pilot was killed in the accident, which prompted an immediate response from rescue teams who swiftly managed the scene to ensure safety and containment.

Authorities have not yet released further details on the cause of the crash, but investigations are expected to follow as the aviation community mourns the loss.

A witness said the fighter jet was flying at a low altitude at around 2:15 pm (1015 GMT) before coming down in ball of fire.

Footage from the site showed black smoke rising from the crash site.

This is the second known crash of the fighter jet, which is powered by General Electric engines. The first crash was during an exercise in India in 2024.

“A Tejas fighter jet crashed … during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show,” Indian broadcaster NDTV also reported.

A video of the crash was shared by the Press Trust of India.

"A Tejas fighter jet taking part in the Dubai Air Show nosedived during an aerial display and crashed this afternoon. The HAL-manufactured aircraft went down ... while performing manoeuvres in front of a large audience," it said on US social media platform X.

