BIZTECH
1 min read
Five Turkish defence companies make global top 100 this year
Aselsan ranks 43rd, TAI 47th, Roketsan 71st, Asfat 78th and MKE 80th in Defence News' Top 100 list.
Five Turkish defence companies make global top 100 this year
The top 10 companies on the list included six from the US, two from China, and one each from the UK and France. / AA
September 1, 2025

Five of Türkiye's defence companies were a part of the global top 100 most valuable defence firms list in 2025, according to Defence News' Top 100 list.

Aselsan was the most valued Turkish defence firm in the list, ranking 43rd with $3.54 billion in defence revenue.

Meanwhile, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) ranked 47th, Roketsan 71st, Asfat 78th, and MKE 80th.

TAI climbed three steps compared to the previous year's list, ASFAT soared 16 steps, while MKE rose four.

Meanwhile, the top 10 companies on the list included six from the US, two from China, and one each from the UK and France.

Lockheed Martin maintained its top spot with $68.39 billion in defence revenue, followed by RTX and China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation.

RECOMMENDED

Northrop Grumman ranked fourth and General Dynamics fifth, while BAE Systems ranked sixth.

Boeing ranked seventh, China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited eighth, L3Harris Technologies ninth, and Thales tenth.

The list included 48 companies from the US, six from the UK, five each from Türkiye, France, and China, four from Germany, and three each from South Korea and Israel.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'
Two injured in Portland shooting involving federal agents, police say
Syrian Defence Ministry announces ceasefire in Aleppo neighbourhoods
Trump administration announces new assistant attorney general post to combat 'fraud'
Turkish, Syrian presidents review Syria developments in phone talks amid Aleppo clashes