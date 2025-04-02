That year, Eid–a national holiday– fell on August 18, at the peak of monsoon. At home in Kolkata, the stout looking olive-green phone, its thick black wire vanishing behind the ornate legs of our teakwood side table, rang like a rooster with no snooze button. It was Nani, my maternal grandmother, calling us over for lunch.



I remember setting off to hers guarded by my favourite big red umbrella. She had lovingly prepared a spread of Bengali-style pulao, a spicy mutton gravy, and a host of other delights.



Later, she spoiled us with gifts my mother never quite approved of like Tintin comics and make-up sets. Then came the storytelling sessions, after which we received our Eidi—small amounts of money often gifted to children after the morning Eid prayers. Nani was my go-to jukebox of tales, spinning stories from her girlhood in 1930s, pre-partition Kolkata.

Sometimes during these sessions, she’d show us her treasures—mementos she’d collected over a lifetime. There were beautifully enamelled Peek Freans biscuit tins repurposed as sewing kits, late Mughal silver betel nut boxes, and crystal animal figurines picked up during travels through northern Indian cities like Moradabad and Agra in the 1950s.

But on that rainy Eid afternoon, she revealed something more precious than a story.



Neatly wrapped in worn yellowing butter paper was a motley bunch of Eid greeting postcards, each with a short handwritten note. They were sent by someone named Jubeida, and each bore the postmark of Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital. The colours exquisite, the designs ornate. Through those cards, I discovered my grandmother’s best friend—someone she never heard from again after 1952.

She had saved eight precious cards; others had been misplaced after she married, more may have been lost during Partition —the 1947 division of British India into India and Pakistan, which triggered one of the largest mass migrations in history, marked by widespread violence and unimaginable loss.

I was just 11, but sulked for days, heartbroken over a friendship lost. “Why didn’t you look for Jubeida?” I kept asking. Nani would fall silent, then break into her warm smile, and say, “But her Eid cards are still here,” before returning to her household chores.

Now, five decades later, both she and her treasures are gone. But that monsoon Eid of 1981 lingers. So do those Eid greeting cards, with their worn-out edges and her handwriting—fragments of a tradition I’ve been drawn back to, retracing the fading trail of warmth and camaraderie once carried by post.



The personal touch

In today’s world of quick Whatsapp forward messages, few have time for a handwritten Eid Greeting postcard that is either hand-delivered by a postman or dropped gently into a wooden letterbox. In fact, those letterboxes themselves—once keepers of warmth and anticipation—are disappearing from urban homes, discarded like relics of a slower time.