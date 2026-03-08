Palestinian authorities and the Israeli military said on Sunday that three Palestinians were killed during illegal settler attack in the occupied West Bank, the second deadly incident reported in as many days.

The Palestinian health ministry said Israeli settlers shot dead Thaer Faruq Hamayel, 24, and Farea Jawdat Hamayel, 57, in the town of Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah.

It did not say when the incident occurred or provide further details.

In a post on X, Palestinian vice president Hussein al-Sheikh condemned the "brutal attack on innocent citizens", saying three were killed and seven others injured.

The Israeli military said forces were dispatched to the Abu Falah area "following a report of Palestinians being attacked by Israeli civilians near homes".

"Later, it was reported that two Palestinians were killed as a result of gunfire. Additionally, it was reported that another Palestinian died from suffocation," it said in a statement.

"This is an unacceptable incident," Major General Avi Bluth, head of the Israeli military in the West Bank, was quoted as saying.