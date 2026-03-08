Palestinian authorities and the Israeli military said on Sunday that three Palestinians were killed during illegal settler attack in the occupied West Bank, the second deadly incident reported in as many days.
The Palestinian health ministry said Israeli settlers shot dead Thaer Faruq Hamayel, 24, and Farea Jawdat Hamayel, 57, in the town of Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah.
It did not say when the incident occurred or provide further details.
In a post on X, Palestinian vice president Hussein al-Sheikh condemned the "brutal attack on innocent citizens", saying three were killed and seven others injured.
The Israeli military said forces were dispatched to the Abu Falah area "following a report of Palestinians being attacked by Israeli civilians near homes".
"Later, it was reported that two Palestinians were killed as a result of gunfire. Additionally, it was reported that another Palestinian died from suffocation," it said in a statement.
"This is an unacceptable incident," Major General Avi Bluth, head of the Israeli military in the West Bank, was quoted as saying.
"There will be zero tolerance for civilians who take the law into their own hands. These actions are dangerous, they do not represent the Jewish people or the State of Israel," he added.
On Saturday, the Ramallah-based health ministry and a local mayor said illegal Israeli settlers shot dead a Palestinian man and wounded his brother in an attack on another occupied West Bank village, Wadi al-Rakhim.
Mohammad Rabai, head of the nearby Tuwani village council, told AFP that illegal settlers had entered homes in the area and attacked the family of 27-year-old Amir Mohammad Shnaran who later died.
The Israeli military said soldiers and police were dispatched to the scene after reports of a "violent confrontation" between Israelis and Palestinians.
It said an investigation was underway.
Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,042 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the start of the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, according to the Palestinian health ministry.