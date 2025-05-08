Pakistan claims it downed five enemy warplanes in Indian airspace on May 7 immediately after its archrival conducted cross-border strikes on nine sites , killing at least 31 civilian Pakistanis.

The reported downing of India’s five fighter jets, including the top-of-the-line French aircraft Rafale, has raised questions about the technological balance between the two air forces locked in an increasingly bitter dispute.

If confirmed independently, the jet downings may affect the ongoing de-escalation of the military crisis, military experts say.

A top French official told US broadcaster CNN that Pakistan indeed shot down a Rafale fighter jet operated by the IAF. This could be the first confirmed combat loss of the sophisticated French-made aircraft.

“If Rafale fighter jets were indeed downed, that could be a significant step towards escalation,” Gilles Boquerat, a South Asian security analyst associated with French think tank Foundation for Strategic Research, tells TRT World.

The Rafale, a 4.5-generation multirole fighter acquired by India in 2020-22, represents the pinnacle of the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) aerial arsenal.

India paid approximately $8.7 billion to $9.4 billion for 36 Rafale jets at the time.

Any confirmed downings would not only dent New Delhi’s military prestige, but also signal its miscalculation in assessing Pakistan’s upgraded aerial strength, particularly its Chinese-supplied J-10C jets.

“It would be a deep embarrassment for the IAF, considering that (the Rafale) is the most sophisticated fighter in their inventory,” Boquerat says.

The New York Times quoted three anonymous Indian officials who confirmed that “some Indian aircraft had gone down” without elaborating on the details.

“It would mean that the IAF has not fully taken into consideration the operational capacity of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF),” Boquerat says, adding that India will preferably use ground-to-ground missiles in the coming days.

Mailk Qasim Mustafa, the director of the Arms Control and Disarmament Centre at the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad, tells TRT World the shooting down of three advanced French planes is a “serious cause for concern” for Dassault Aviation, the maker of one of the most advanced and versatile fighter jets in the world.

“It may impact its future deals with other countries,” he says.

Last month, India signed a deal with France to buy 26 Rafale fighter aircraft worth $7.4 billion for its navy.

“There is a possibility that the maker of the Rafale will probe this matter,” Mustafa adds.