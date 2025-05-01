Clarissa Ward, CNN’s chief international correspondent, has been awarded the 2025 Daniel Pearl Award for Courage and Integrity in Journalism — a decision that has sparked controversy just months after a disputed report from Syria.

"We are delighted to present the Daniel Pearl Award to Clarissa Ward. Her career has been a consistent embodiment of courage and integrity — marked by an unwavering commitment to truth, fearless reporting from some of the world’s most dangerous conflict zones, and steadfast dedication to journalistic ethics, even under immense pressure," said Judea Pearl for The Daniel Pearl Foundation.

Last December, Ward published a dramatic segment depicting the rescue of a Syrian man she described as a wrongfully imprisoned civilian.



The man was later identified as Salama Mohammad Salama, a former regime intelligence officer accused of torture and extortion.