The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Thursday that Israel has continued to block its humanitarian aid from entering Gaza since March 2025, leaving critical supplies stranded in neighbouring countries.

The UNRWA said that its humanitarian shipments, including food, hygiene kits, medicines and shelter items, have remained stored in warehouses in Egypt and Jordan for months and have not been allowed into Gaza.

“Life-saving aid is ready to move. There is no time to lose,” it added.

Occupied East Jerusalem