President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the frontline situation for Ukraine was the best since the middle of last year, adding that Kiev's troops had foiled a Russian offensive in March.

With the war in its fifth year, the fighting is raging along more than 1,200 km (745 miles) of the frontline. Russian troops are grinding down Ukrainian defences, but Kiev is also counterattacking.

Zelenskyy said that, taking into account both territorial losses and areas retaken by Ukraine, Kiev was “slightly in the positive”, having regained about 20 square kilometres.

"The offensive they were planning for March was thwarted by the actions of our armed forces. That is why the Russians will now simply step up their assault operations," Zelenskyy said, in remarks released by his office on Friday.

"At this point, we do not see a large-scale threat."

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Russian troops gather near Pokrovsk

Russia controls just under 20% of Ukraine's territory - much of that seized before the 2022 full-scale war. The DeepState open source intelligence map suggests Russia has advanced by only around 500 sq km in total since the start of January, slowing the pace from last year.

"Overall, the front line is holding ... The situation is complex, but the best it has been in the last 10 months," he said, citing data from Ukrainian and British intelligence.