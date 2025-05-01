Washington, DC — With Kiev and Washington lauding a deal giving the US preferential access to Ukraine's mineral wealth, the agreement is billed to empower President Donald Trump in negotiations with Russia.

The accord, signed in Washington on Wednesday, establishes a joint investment fund for Ukraine's reconstruction as the US president seeks a peace settlement to end more than three years of war between Russia and Ukraine.

For Kiev, the deal positions Ukraine as an equal participant at the negotiation table. For Moscow, Trump has "broken the Kiev regime" because Ukraine would be obliged to pay for US military aid with mineral resources.

"The deal should be seen as a part of the strategy the Trump team is seeking for the Ukraine war," Yasir Atalan, a researcher at the American think-tank, Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), tells TRT World.

"On the one hand, the Trump team made sure NATO is off the table for Ukraine and is holding direct talks with Russia as part of the strategy to end the war, and on the other hand, this deal will signal Russia that the US does not want further aggression towards Ukraine and Russia should accept the negotiation terms," he says.

Trump had demanded compensation for US aid given to Ukraine under his predecessor Joe Biden's administration since the Russia-Ukraine war began.

The US president wanted $500 billion in damages. This is about four times what the US has given to Ukraine, which is $120 billion.

"This economic deal will birth new debates about the US involvement in the region and its long-term impacts will be likely to be reassessed by Russian strategists," says Atalan.

Ukraine touts ownership control

Ukrainian officials affirmed that Kiev would retain ownership and control of all resources within its territory and waters, determining extraction activities.

Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, who signed the agreement on behalf of Kiev after talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington, DC, said the deal does not affect privatisation processes or the management of state-owned companies in Ukraine.

She stated Ukrnafta — Ukrainian oil and natural gas extracting company — and Energoatom — the largest producer of electricity in Ukraine — will remain state-owned.

She stated the deal omits any clause regarding Ukrainian debt to the US, an issue President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine wouldn't acknowledge in any agreement.

The text of the draft agreement, that Ukraine's Parliament has to ratify, does not mention security guarantees for Ukraine, however, it defines the deal as "an expression of a broader, long-term strategic alignment" between the two countries.