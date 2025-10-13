WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar and US sign document on Gaza ceasefire deal
US President Trump hails a "tremendous day for the Middle East" as he and regional leaders sign a Gaza ceasefire declaration after Israel-Hamas prisoner exchanges.
Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar and US sign document on Gaza ceasefire deal
Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar and US sign Gaza ceasefire document. / Reuters
October 13, 2025

Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye have signed with US President Donald Trump a document on the Gaza ceasefire deal.

The document was signed on Monday during the international summit hosted by Egypt in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on the deal.

Trump hailed a "tremendous day for the Middle East" as he and regional leaders signed a declaration meant to cement a ceasefire in Gaza, hours after Israel and Hamas exchanged prisoners.

"This is a tremendous day for the world, it's a tremendous day for the Middle East," Trump said as more than two dozen world leaders sat down to talk in the summit.

"The document is going to spell out rules and regulations and lots of other things," Trump said before signing, repeating twice that "it's going to hold up."

Gaza reconstruction conference

RECOMMENDED

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said that his country would host a conference on the reconstruction of Gaza.

"Egypt will work with the United States in coordination with partners in the coming days to lay the foundation for the reconstruction of Gaza, and we intend to host an early recovery, reconstruction and development conference," he said.

Sisi also said that the Gaza deal "closes a painful chapter in human history and opens a new era of peace and stability" for the Middle East.

He added that it marked a "historic day" for peace that set the stage for a two-state solution.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan, other leaders arrive in Egypt to join Gaza peace summit on ceasefire, post-war governance

Explore
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter