The Israeli military has carried out fresh air strikes, demolition operations, and gunfire attacks across parts of Gaza in continued violations of a ceasefire that has been in effect since last October 10, eyewitnesses said.

Israeli warplanes targeted areas east of Gaza City in the north and Deir al-Balah in central Gaza early on Wednesday, Anadolu correspondents reported.

Two powerful explosions shook northern Gaza and Gaza City after Israeli forces carried out demolition operations to destroy buildings and facilities east of the Sheikh Zayed area in the north, eyewitnesses said.

At the same time, Israeli naval vessels fired machine guns toward the coast of Gaza City, while an Israeli helicopter opened fire on the eastern parts of the city. Gunfire was also reported from Israeli military vehicles operating in the area, they added.

In the southern city of Khan Younis, Israeli military vehicles fired heavily toward eastern neighbourhoods, according to eyewitnesses.

As of yet, no casualties have been reported.