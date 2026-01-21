WAR ON GAZA
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
At least 483 Palestinians have been killed and 1,287 wounded in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire began, while restrictions on humanitarian supplies into Gaza remain in place.
About 90 percent of civilian infrastructure has been destroyed, with the UN estimating reconstruction costs at around $70B. / AFP
January 21, 2026

The Israeli military has carried out fresh air strikes, demolition operations, and gunfire attacks across parts of Gaza in continued violations of a ceasefire that has been in effect since last October 10, eyewitnesses said.

Israeli warplanes targeted areas east of Gaza City in the north and Deir al-Balah in central Gaza early on Wednesday, Anadolu correspondents reported.

Two powerful explosions shook northern Gaza and Gaza City after Israeli forces carried out demolition operations to destroy buildings and facilities east of the Sheikh Zayed area in the north, eyewitnesses said.

At the same time, Israeli naval vessels fired machine guns toward the coast of Gaza City, while an Israeli helicopter opened fire on the eastern parts of the city. Gunfire was also reported from Israeli military vehicles operating in the area, they added.

In the southern city of Khan Younis, Israeli military vehicles fired heavily toward eastern neighbourhoods, according to eyewitnesses.

As of yet, no casualties have been reported.

UN estimates $70B needed for Gaza reconstruction

The Israeli military continues to control the southern and eastern buffer zones of Gaza, as well as large areas in the north, maintaining control over more than 50 percent of the enclave’s territory, according to Israeli military data.

Since the ceasefire took effect, Israeli attacks have killed 483 Palestinians and wounded 1,287 others, while Israel has imposed severe restrictions on the entry of food, shelter materials, and medical supplies into Gaza, where about 2.4 million Palestinians are living in dire conditions.

Since the start of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza on October 8 2023, more than 71,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 171,000 wounded, most of them women and children.

About 90 percent of civilian infrastructure has been destroyed, with the UN estimating reconstruction costs at around $70 billion.

