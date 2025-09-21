WAR ON GAZA
Arab countries hail Western recognition of Palestine
The recognition of Palestine has drawn fury from Israel, with PM Netanyahu saying a Palestinian state won't be established.
Around three-quarters of UN member states already recognise Palestine, with Ireland, Spain, and Norway having formalised recognition last year. / Reuters
September 21, 2025

Arab countries and organisations have welcomed the official recognition of the Palestinian state by Western countries, including the UK, Canada, Australia, and Portugal.

Saudi Arabia welcomed the move on Sunday, which it said "affirms the genuine commitment of these friendly countries to support the path of peace and advance the two-state solution on the basis of legitimate relevant UN resolutions."

Kuwait, in a Foreign Ministry statement, commended the recognition, saying it "will contribute to enhancing the chances of peace in the region and supporting international efforts aimed at a two-state solution."

The ministry stressed the need for all other countries to take a similar step to maintain security, stability, and prosperity for the region.

Oman also welcomed the announcements, considering it a highly significant development regarding the two-state solution and regional security and peace.

The Omani Foreign Ministry renewed its call on remaining states to recognise the state of Palestine "to guarantee Palestinian people's legitimate right to establish their independent state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."

Jordan's King Abdullah II commends Australia's decision to recognise the state of Palestine during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in New York, according to a statement from the Jordanian Royal Court.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry reaffirmed that the official recognition by the UK, Canada, and Australia "aligns with the growing international will to end the occupation and realise the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to establish their state based on the two-state solution."

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) called the announcements "an important historical development towards achieving justice and international legitimacy."

Earlier, the UK, Canada, Australia and Portugal officially recognised the state of Palestine ahead of the UN General Assembly.

Around three-quarters of UN member states already recognise Palestine, with Ireland, Spain, and Norway having formalised recognition last year.

