Next Sosyal tops 1M users, offering space for free expression
Platform, developed under T3 Foundation leadership, gains attention for providing clean and secure social media experience.
“Türkiye's most social platform, NSosyal, has surpassed 1 million users." said Selcuk Bayraktar. / AA
August 16, 2025

The Turkish social media platform, Next Sosyal, has surpassed 1 million users, the chairman of the TEKNOFEST Executive Board and the Board of Trustees of the Türkiye Technology Team Foundation announced on his account on Saturday.

“Türkiye's most social platform, NSosyal, has surpassed 1 million users." said Selcuk Bayraktar.

Bayraktar announced that a giveaway will be held for posts made on the #NSosyal platform using the hashtag #NSosyalBenim until August 22, where participants can win prizes such as an electric bicycle, PlayStation, GoPro, Monster computer, tablet, mobile phone, smartwatch, and Bluetooth headphones.

He previously announced the release of the beta version of the platform on July 4.

The platform, developed under the leadership of the T3 Foundation, has gained attention for providing a clean and secure social media experience.

Next Sosyal recently became the most popular free app in the "social network" category on mobile stores.

Since its beta launch, Next Sosyal has grown rapidly, with over 1 million users, demonstrating the potential of local technologies in the social media sector.

Next Sosyal allows users to freely express their thoughts.

The platform is primarily designed for sharing news, technology, lifestyle, and current events-related content.

Next Sosyal, which is free of misinformation, profanity, bot accounts, and manipulative algorithms, stands out for its AI integration. The Turkish large language model T3 AI, developed in collaboration between the T3 Foundation and Baykar, boosts engagement by responding quickly to user-tagged posts.

In addition, applications developed by young programmers improve the platform's reliability through features such as misinformation detection.

SOURCE:AA
