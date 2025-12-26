Turkish security forces have detained another suspected Daesh terrorist who was allegedly preparing an attack for New Year’s events, according to security forces.

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), working with police, detained the suspect, identified as Ibrahim Burtakucin, in the eastern province of Malatya.

Intelligence findings indicated that Burtakucin had been operating in Türkiye on behalf of the terror group Daesh, and had sought to travel to conflict zones to join the group when possible.

He was also believed to have been in contact with multiple Daesh sympathisers in Türkiye and abroad.

Digital materials and banned publications linked to the suspect and the militant group were seized during the operation.

The raid comes amid an intensified counter-terrorism campaign against Daesh networks across Türkiye.