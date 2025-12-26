Turkish security forces have detained another suspected Daesh terrorist who was allegedly preparing an attack for New Year’s events, according to security forces.
Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), working with police, detained the suspect, identified as Ibrahim Burtakucin, in the eastern province of Malatya.
Intelligence findings indicated that Burtakucin had been operating in Türkiye on behalf of the terror group Daesh, and had sought to travel to conflict zones to join the group when possible.
He was also believed to have been in contact with multiple Daesh sympathisers in Türkiye and abroad.
Digital materials and banned publications linked to the suspect and the militant group were seized during the operation.
The raid comes amid an intensified counter-terrorism campaign against Daesh networks across Türkiye.
Istanbul police have detained 115 suspects linked to a Daesh plot targeting Christmas and New Year events, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said on Wednesday.
Earlier this week, Turkish intelligence said it captured a Turkish national holding a senior role within the terror group in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region and brought him to Türkiye.
Security sources said the Daesh member was tasked with carrying out suicide attacks targeting civilians in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Türkiye and Europe.
Daesh, also known as ISIS, was territorially defeated in Syria in 2019 but still maintains a presence, particularly in the country’s vast desert. The terror group also has regional branches active in other parts of the world, such as Daesh-K in Central and South Asia.
On December 13, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry condemned a terror attack by the group that targeted Syrian and US forces in Syria, saying Ankara would continue to support efforts to strengthen stability and security and to combat terrorism.