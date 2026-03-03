Anthropic’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Claude experienced a widespread service disruption early on Monday but has since restored normal operations after an influx of users overwhelmed its systems, according to the firm's updates.

The brief outage occurred as the AI platform set new usage records, driven in part by heightened public interest following a high-profile dispute with the US Department of Defense.

Anthropic engineers identified the cause of the outage as an unprecedented surge in demand and implemented fixes to stabilise service. The company is working to strengthen infrastructure after daily sign-ups hit record levels in recent days, according to internal updates.

The surge in users comes amid a political standoff between Anthropic and the Pentagon over how its AI models may be used in military settings.