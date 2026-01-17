Aidarous al-Zubaidi, the former leader of Yemen’s dissolved Southern Transitional Council, has reaffirmed his commitment to establishing a southern Yemeni state in his first public remarks since fleeing to the United Arab Emirates.

Writing on social media from the UAE, Aidarous al-Zubaidi said residents in southern Yemen had entered a "new phase" defined by determination and unity.

He pledged to continue until what he called the national goals of southern residents are achieved.

Forces aligned with the United Arab Emirates-backed Southern Transitional Council seized Yemen’s Hadramout and Al-Mahrah provinces in early December but were later pushed back by the Saudi-led Arab Coalition.