Türkiye’s intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin said on Friday that the ceasefire in Gaza marks the end of a significant and painful chapter.

Speaking at the opening of the National Intelligence Academy’s International Congress on Intelligence Studies in Ankara — the first international intelligence conference organised in Türkiye — Kalin said the truce reached this week between Israel and Hamas represents a historic turning point but cautioned that its implementation will require “great vigilance and care.”

“With the establishment of the ceasefire in Gaza, as of this morning, we have left behind an important period in our recent history,” said Kalin, head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

“The genocide policies carried out against the people of Gaza for two years have, as of today, ended with this ceasefire.”

The ceasefire agreement was first announced by US President Donald Trump, based on his 20-point ceasefire plan that includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, a permanent ceasefire, and a gradual withdrawal of the Israeli forces from entire Gaza.

A second phase of the plan calls for the establishment of a new governing mechanism in Gaza without Hamas’ participation, the formation of a security force comprising Palestinians and troops from Arab and Islamic countries, and the disarmament of Hamas. It also stipulates Arab and Islamic funding for the new administration and the reconstruction of the enclave, with limited participation from the Palestinian Authority.

Ceasefire requires careful monitoring, enforcement

Kalin described the truce as "fragile," warning that enforcing it will be a delicate and critical process.