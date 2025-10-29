EUROPE
1 min read
NATO says planned US troop cuts in Europe routine 'adjustment', nothing 'unusual'
Alliance says Washington’s commitment remains firm despite plans to scale back some deployments on the eastern flank.
NATO says planned US troop cuts in Europe routine 'adjustment', nothing 'unusual'
FILE PHOTO: NATO troops take part in an exercise at Smardan training range, near Galati, Romania, February, 2025. / Reuters
October 29, 2025

NATO said on Wednesday it had been informed in advance of US plans to reduce some of its troops deployed on the alliance's eastern flank, describing the move as an "adjustment" and nothing "unusual".

Washington's commitment to the alliance remained "clear" and its presence in Europe sizeable, a NATO official told AFP.

"Even with this adjustment, the US force posture in Europe remains larger than it has been for many years, with many more US forces on the continent than before 2022," the official said.

The US has been expected to announce drawdowns in Europe following a review of its military deployments worldwide - but no move has been officially communicated yet.

Romania's defence ministry, however, previewed the scale-down on Wednesday, saying Washington was to halt the rotation of a brigade that had elements in several NATO countries, including Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.

RECOMMENDED

NATO swiftly downplayed the significance of the planned US reduction in personnel.

"The US commitment to NATO is clear," the official said.

"NATO has robust defence plans in place and we are working to ensure we maintain the right forces and capabilities to deter potential aggression and provide for our collective defence."

RelatedTRT World - NATO on the brink — What happens if the US steps back?

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat