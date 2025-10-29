NATO said on Wednesday it had been informed in advance of US plans to reduce some of its troops deployed on the alliance's eastern flank, describing the move as an "adjustment" and nothing "unusual".

Washington's commitment to the alliance remained "clear" and its presence in Europe sizeable, a NATO official told AFP.

"Even with this adjustment, the US force posture in Europe remains larger than it has been for many years, with many more US forces on the continent than before 2022," the official said.

The US has been expected to announce drawdowns in Europe following a review of its military deployments worldwide - but no move has been officially communicated yet.

Romania's defence ministry, however, previewed the scale-down on Wednesday, saying Washington was to halt the rotation of a brigade that had elements in several NATO countries, including Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.