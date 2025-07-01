A group of over 400 cultural figures urged the British government on Monday to step back from its intention to ban the Palestine Action group and to "stop arming Israel."

The appeal was made in an open letter signed by leading artists, including musicians Paul Weller, Massive Attack's Robert del Naja, Brian Eno, and US artist Reggie Watts.

"Palestine Action is intervening to stop a genocide. It is acting to save life. We deplore the government’s decision to proscribe it," said the letter from Artists for Palestine UK.

The artists noted that labelling non-violent direct action as terrorism is "an abuse of language and an attack on democracy."

"The real threat to the life of the nation comes not from Palestine Action but from the home secretary’s efforts to ban it," they added.

The letter concluded with the artists calling on the government to withdraw its decision to ban Palestine Action and "to stop arming Israel."

UK to ‘face anger, opposition’