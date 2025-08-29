INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
Maduro says Venezuela impenetrable as US deploys warships to Caribbean
Venezuelan president defies Trump's military deployment, saying ongoing pressures strengthened support.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said his country is impenetrable / Reuters
August 29, 2025

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday his country is impenetrable to foreign forces as tensions escalated with the US over President Donald Trump's decision to deploy military assets to the Caribbean region.

Speaking at a military ceremony in Caracas while wearing a military uniform, Maduro directly addressed potential US intervention.

"There is no way they can enter Venezuela," he said, describing ongoing pressures as strengthening his government.

Maduro characterised recent US actions as a siege and harassment violating the UN Charter, arguing these measures have backfired.

"Today, after 20 days of uninterrupted siege, we are stronger than yesterday. We have more national and international support," he said.

He thanked Colombian President Gustavo Petro for ordering the deployment of 25,000 troops to Colombia's Catatumbo region, describing the move as Venezuela and Colombia uniting for peace to protect their territories.

Trump's executive order authorised extensive military operations against Latin American drug cartels, prompting the deployment of a naval task force to the Caribbean, including a submarine and seven warships.

Military officials told CNN that 4,000 Marines would also be sent to the region.

Maduro, accompanied by Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez and senior commanders, vowed earlier this month to defend Venezuelan sovereignty, stating no "empire" could touch the country's "sacred lands" or those of South America.

SOURCE:AA
