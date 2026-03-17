TÜRKİYE
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Turkish FM Fidan to embark on regional tour as Ankara pushes to halt expanding Middle East war
Ankara steps up diplomacy with a new initiative while condemning assassinations and warning that the conflict is spilling across borders.
Turkish FM Fidan to embark on regional tour as Ankara pushes to halt expanding Middle East war
Hakan Fidan says the the tour, starting Wednesday, will focus on exploring concrete steps to stop the conflict and prevent further escalation. / AA
March 17, 2026

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has announced that he will begin a regional tour to rally support for ending the widening Middle East war, as Ankara intensifies diplomatic efforts to contain the crisis.

Speaking in Ankara alongside Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on Tuesday, Fidan said the tour, starting Wednesday, will focus on exploring concrete steps to stop the conflict and prevent further escalation.

He sharply criticised political assassinations targeting Iranian officials, calling them “illegal acts outside the normal laws of war” that must end immediately.

Fidan warned that the conflict is no longer contained, saying it has spread into Lebanon and is becoming increasingly complex in Iraq, raising the stakes for regional stability.

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Türkiye steps up diplomacy

The Turkish foreign minister said his trip will carry messages from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, outlining Ankara’s proposals for achieving lasting peace in the region.

He added that Türkiye has been in active contact with both Western and Eastern partners, seeking to coordinate efforts and assess developments as the war evolves.

“Our goal is the same: a geography where everyone lives within their own borders in security and sovereignty,” Fidan said, reiterating support for a Palestinian state and broader regional stability.

Türkiye has positioned itself as a key diplomatic actor in the crisis, aiming to bridge divides and prevent further deterioration as the conflict deepens.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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