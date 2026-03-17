Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has announced that he will begin a regional tour to rally support for ending the widening Middle East war, as Ankara intensifies diplomatic efforts to contain the crisis.

Speaking in Ankara alongside Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on Tuesday, Fidan said the tour, starting Wednesday, will focus on exploring concrete steps to stop the conflict and prevent further escalation.

He sharply criticised political assassinations targeting Iranian officials, calling them “illegal acts outside the normal laws of war” that must end immediately.

Fidan warned that the conflict is no longer contained, saying it has spread into Lebanon and is becoming increasingly complex in Iraq, raising the stakes for regional stability.