China, the world’s largest crude oil importer, is facing a serious test of its energy security as the US-Israeli war against Iran has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz.

Almost 40 percent of China’s crude imports historically pass through Hormuz, the narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman through which roughly one-fifth of global oil trade passes.

The disruption has cut Tehran’s crude flows, a discounted lifeline for Beijing’s small and independent refiners – known as teapots – that purchase Iranian oil shipments after rebranding them as Malaysian or Middle Eastern oil.

At the same time, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has forced rerouting or outright halts in oil shipments from the Middle East, which account for roughly half of China’s seaborne crude imports.

The combined shock resulting from the loss of Iranian oil and a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz has given rise to fears of price spikes and ripple effects on the broader Chinese economy.

A downswing in the Chinese economy can spell disaster for the rest of the world. Beijing is the world’s biggest manufacturing hub and exporter, contributing roughly 30 percent to global GDP.

But experts say China is better positioned than many assume, thanks to its massive energy stockpiles, growing Russian supplies, and smart policy shifts.

Jianlu Bi, a Beijing-based political commentator, tells TRT World that the country’s combined strategic and commercial oil stockpiles – estimated between 1.2 billion and 1.4 billion barrels – provide up to 130 days of net import cover.

“These reserves… can be strategically released to offset shortfalls from lost Iranian crude or a Strait of Hormuz closure, stabilising domestic prices and ensuring fuel for critical sectors,” he says.

Murat Oztuna, a China analyst and adviser to the president of Ankara’s Centre for Middle Eastern Studies (ORSAM), points to additional buffers.

Over 46 million barrels of Iranian crude are already stored in floating facilities across Asia, while substantial volumes are kept in bonded warehouses at ports such as Dalian and Zhoushan.

“China is fully prepared for a potential supply disruption lasting several months,” Oztuna tells TRT World.

Iranian oil has had few international buyers because of a blanket ban on the sale of crude using Western banking and shipping channels.

But Beijing allowed Iran to circumvent Western sanctions by trading oil in dark-fleet tankers against payments in yuan via second-tier Chinese banks.

These Chinese ‘teapots’ processed as much as 90 percent of Iran’s total oil exports before the beginning of the war.

Oztuna says that Beijing’s long-standing diversification – keeping dependence on any single supplier below 20 percent of the total – and domestic production covering roughly one-fourth of the daily requirement further cushion the expected blow.

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The Moscow factor

Russia has emerged as the critical swing factor helping Beijing minimise the supply shocks amid the US-Israeli war against Iran.

Noting that Moscow is China’s largest crude supplier – covering 17.5 percent of 2025 imports – Bi says that China can rapidly scale up pipeline and seaborne Russian oil to replace Middle Eastern volumes.

This is because overland routes from Russia and Central Asia bypass the Strait of Hormuz. This diversification allows China to avoid immediate shortages and buy time for longer-term import adjustments, Bi says.

Oztuna provides granular evidence of the Chinese pivot already underway.